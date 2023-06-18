Japanese former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori reached the final of the Caribbean Open on Saturday after brushing aside Gustavo Heide of Brazil 6-4, 6-2.

The 33-year-old, making his first competitive appearance since October 2021 following hip surgery and a right ankle injury last year, has now won four matches on his return at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Puerto Rico.

Nishikori led 5-4 before claiming the only break of the first set to seize control of the match. He won four straight games in the second set to seal the win in 1 hour, 26 minutes.