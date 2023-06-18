Rickie Fowler wasn’t about to dwell on one hole at the end of the third round of the U.S. Open.
He’s more inclined to think about the next 18 as he pursues his first major championship.
“Through three rounds we’re in the spot that we want to be in, and (Sunday) is when the tournament starts,” Fowler said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.