  • Rickie Fowler prepares to putt on the ninth green during the third round of the U.S. Open in Los Angeles on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Rickie Fowler wasn’t about to dwell on one hole at the end of the third round of the U.S. Open.

He’s more inclined to think about the next 18 as he pursues his first major championship.

“Through three rounds we’re in the spot that we want to be in, and (Sunday) is when the tournament starts,” Fowler said.

