Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position on Saturday in a wet qualifying for a Canadian Grand Prix that could see him secure Red Bull’s milestone 100th win.

It was an unpredictable and wild afternoon of racing at a rain-swept Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as teams rolled the dice switching from wet tires to slicks as the track conditions changed.

The gamble, and a bit of luck, paid off initially for Germany’s Nico Hulkenberg, who placed his Haas alongside the Dutchman on the front row but was then handed a three-place penalty for breaching red flag rules.