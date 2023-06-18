KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his MLB-leading 23rd home run Saturday, becoming the second Japanese to log 150 homers in the big leagues after Hideki Matsui, as the Los Angeles Angels suffered a 10-9 walk-off loss to the Kansas City Royals.
Ohtani crushed a first-pitch changeup from Taylor Clarke in the seventh inning over the center-field wall at Kauffman Stadium, with the solo shot giving the Angels an 8-2 lead. It also moved him into a tie at the top of the MLB RBI list with 56 alongside the Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers.
Ohtani extended his hitting streak to 14 games as he went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, plating the other run in the fifth when he grounded out with runners on the corners and one out.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.