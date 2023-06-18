  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYodo

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his MLB-leading 23rd home run Saturday, becoming the second Japanese to log 150 homers in the big leagues after Hideki Matsui, as the Los Angeles Angels suffered a 10-9 walk-off loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Ohtani crushed a first-pitch changeup from Taylor Clarke in the seventh inning over the center-field wall at Kauffman Stadium, with the solo shot giving the Angels an 8-2 lead. It also moved him into a tie at the top of the MLB RBI list with 56 alongside the Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers.

Ohtani extended his hitting streak to 14 games as he went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, plating the other run in the fifth when he grounded out with runners on the corners and one out.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW