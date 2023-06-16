Striker Ayase Ueda bagged his long-awaited maiden international goal as Japan romped to a 6-0 friendly victory over a visiting El Salvador side reduced to 10 men after just three minutes on Thursday.

The lopsided result at Toyota Stadium marked the first win for Hajime Moriyasu’s men since last year’s Qatar World Cup and followed a draw and a loss in a pair of March friendlies on home soil.

Scottish Premiership-winning Celtic duo Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi returned to national duty for the first time since their controversial omissions from the World Cup squad. Hatate started in midfield, while Furuhashi came off the bench in the second half.