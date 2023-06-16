Maternity care for Black women needs to be radically improved so that other pregnant women do not end up dying like 2016 Olympic relay champion Tori Bowie, Allyson Felix, track and field’s most decorated woman, said Thursday.

Bowie, a former 100-meter world champion who won gold in the 4×100 relay at the Rio Games alongside Felix, died at age 32 while approximately eight months pregnant and experiencing labor, according to an autopsy report obtained by U.S. media.

Felix herself experienced life-threatening complications during her pregnancy in 2018, while a third member of their 2016 Olympic relay team, Tianna Madison, wrote on social media this week that she nearly died during childbirth.