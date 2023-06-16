Los Angeles – Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele shared the lead after a record-setting start to the U.S. Open, while Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy faltered late on a low-scoring day at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday.
Fowler and world No. 6 Schauffele each fired an 8-under 62, the lowest round in U.S. Open history and tied for the lowest ever in a major.
The resurgent Fowler, making his first U.S. Open start since 2020, poured in a tournament-record 10 birdies to set the early pace and then waited to greet Schauffele, who was playing two groups behind, when he matched his score.
