  • Shogo Uozumi wrestles with Baye Ibra in Thies, Senegal, on May 26. | REUTERS
    Shogo Uozumi wrestles with Baye Ibra in Thies, Senegal, on May 26. | REUTERS

THIES, Senegal – In a dusty alleyway in the Senegalese city of Thies, wrestler Shogo Uozumi is face-down in the sand after being tossed in the air by an oversized opponent.

Uozumi then rose to his feet, dusted himself off and rejoined the surrounding group of wrestlers wearing loincloths.

Back in a fighting stance, Uozumi smiled. After competing at the national level in Greco-Roman wrestling in Japan, he swapped Tokyo for Thies last year to master a Senegalese wrestling style known as laamb and to share his knowledge of the Olympic form of the sport with local talent.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW