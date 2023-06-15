The Oakland Athletics inched closer to a move to Las Vegas when the Nevada state assembly approved a bill providing public funding to assist in the construction of a new stadium on Wednesday.
The assembly voted 25-15 in favor of providing $380 million in public funding toward the Athletics’ proposed $1.5 billion stadium to be built on the site of the Tropicana Casino on the Las Vegas strip.
On Tuesday, the Nevada senate voted 13-8 in favor of the same measure, which now only needs the signature of Gov. Joe Lombardo, who has publicly backed the plan.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.