  • Athletics outfielder JJ Bleday celebrates with his teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Rays in Oakland on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
The Oakland Athletics inched closer to a move to Las Vegas when the Nevada state assembly approved a bill providing public funding to assist in the construction of a new stadium on Wednesday.

The assembly voted 25-15 in favor of providing $380 million in public funding toward the Athletics’ proposed $1.5 billion stadium to be built on the site of the Tropicana Casino on the Las Vegas strip.

On Tuesday, the Nevada senate voted 13-8 in favor of the same measure, which now only needs the signature of Gov. Joe Lombardo, who has publicly backed the plan.

