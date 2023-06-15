Trevor Bauer struck out 12 in a three-hit victory as the Central League’s DeNA BayStars beat the Pacific League’s Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters 2-1 on Wednesday.

The BayStars’ interleague win at Yokohama Stadium kept them tied atop the interleague standings and 3½-games behind the league-leading Hanshin Tigers in the CL pennant race.

Bauer (4-2), who joined DeNA this spring after 30 MLB teams passed on signing him at minimum salary following his 194-game suspension for violating MLB’s sexual assault policy, lowered his ERA in Japan to 4.00.