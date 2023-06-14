Former world No. 4 tennis player Kei Nishikori won his first match since October 2021, defeating 333rd-ranked American Christian Langmo on Tuesday at an ATP Challenger Tour event in Puerto Rico.

The 33-year-old advanced to the second round of the Caribbean Open with a 6-2, 6-4 victory. Nishikori underwent hip surgery in January last year and then hurt his right ankle while still rehabilitating.

After the match, Nishikori said his body felt heavy but overall things went pretty smoothly.