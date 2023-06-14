  • Orix's Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitches against the Tigers at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Orix's Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitches against the Tigers at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref. – Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out 11 over eight innings in a 2-0 win over the Hanshin Tigers in an interleague game Tuesday.

Yamamoto (6-2) allowed just two hits while walking one and hitting a batter in a 112-pitch outing at Koshien Stadium. Soichiro Yamazaki closed out the ninth for his second save.

The Central League-leading Tigers put a runner in scoring position only once against Yamamoto, loading the bases with two outs in the seventh.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW