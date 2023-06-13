Spain coach Jorge Vilda named three of the 15 protesting players who previously asked not to be selected in his long list for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday.

Barcelona duo Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey, and Manchester United’s Ona Batlle were included, along with two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas — who had not joined the protest — who is fit again after injury.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported last week 12 of the 15 players had asked to be considered for selection again and were no longer in self-imposed exile after agreements with the Spanish football federation (RFEF) had been reached.