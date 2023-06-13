The International Boxing Association (IBA) will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to strip it of recognition, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The IOC’s executive board last week recommended withdrawing recognition of the IBA over its failure to meet a set of reforms. The decision now needs the rubber-stamping of an extraordinary IOC session, to be held remotely on June 22.

At the time of the IOC’s announcement the IBA slammed the decision, calling it a “truly abhorrent and purely political” move.