  • The Denver Nuggets celebrate after winning the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat in Denver on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Denver Nuggets celebrate after winning the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat in Denver on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

Denver – The Denver Nuggets captured their first title in 47 NBA seasons on Monday, defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 behind 28 points and 16 rebounds from Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets won the best-of-seven NBA Finals 4-1 to bring the Mile High City an NBA crown as a sellout crowd roared in delight while delivering Miami’s third finals loss in 10 seasons.

“I’ve got news for everybody out there. We’re not satisfied with one,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said afterwards. “We want more.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW