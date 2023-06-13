Yohander Mendez enjoyed a night of firsts at Tokyo Dome.
He swung at a fastball in the fourth inning against the Seibu Lions and got his first career NPB hit. He finished the night by celebrating his first win in Japan.
Mendez made a winning return from a right bicep injury, Yoshihiro Maru crushed a solo home run, and the Yomiuri Giants remained tied at the top of the interleague standings with a 3-0 win over the Seibu Lions in front of a crowd of 40,745 at the Big Egg on Tuesday night.
