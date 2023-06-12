  • Novak Djokovic gives a thumbs up after his win in the French Open final on Sunday. Djokovic returned to the top of the world rankings on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
  • KYODO, AFP-JIJI

Novak Djokovic has returned to world No. 1 in the ATP rankings after claiming a record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open on Sunday.

The Serbian star rose from third in the previous May 29 rankings, while Yoshihito Nishioka moved up six places to a career-high 27th after a round-of-16 finish at Roland Garros.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Russian Daniil Medvedev each moved down one spot to second and third, respectively.

