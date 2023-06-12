Japan head coach Jamie Joseph believes his team’s “unorthodox” style can make life difficult for England at the Rugby World Cup, saying: “We can achieve anything.”

The Brave Blossoms’ free-flowing play took them to the quarterfinals on home soil four years ago, and they have been drawn with England, Argentina, Samoa and Chile in Pool D for this year’s tournament in France.

Joseph said England “have suffered a little bit” since replacing coach Eddie Jones with Steve Borthwick in December, following a dismal run of results.