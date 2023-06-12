While the odds are stacked against the Miami Heat as they head into Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday trailing the Denver Nuggets 3-1 in the series, one member of the team knows all is not yet lost.

Heat power forward Kevin Love was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers team that fought back from 3-1 down in the best-of-seven championship series to beat the Golden State Warriors and capture the 2016 title.

Love put up nine points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Game 7, helping the Cavs become the first — and so far only — team to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.