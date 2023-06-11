  • Ryo Miyaichi (left) scores the game-winner for Yokohama F. Marinos against Kashiwa Reysol at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama on Saturday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Yokohama – Former Japan forward Ryo Miyaichi struck deep into injury time to give defending champion Yokohama F. Marinos a 4-3 comeback win against J. League first-division struggler Kashiwa Reysol on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, who returned two weeks ago from a knee injury that cut short his 2022 season, broke the deadlock with a deflected shot from close range in the 97th minute at Nissan Stadium, securing a fourth straight win for manager Kevin Muscat’s side.

The result, in combination with Vissel Kobe’s 2-1 loss to Cerezo Osaka, saw Marinos move three points clear at the top of the table over Kobe, which has played one game fewer.

