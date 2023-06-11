After impressing fans around the globe with his performances at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Kazuki Himeno’s focus at this year’s tournament in France is not only on propelling the Brave Blossoms beyond the quarterfinals they reached on home soil, but also becoming one of the world’s best players.

The back-row forward was key to Japan’s memorable run four years ago while making his tournament debut, largely due to his ability to pilfer opposition ball at the breakdown. And the 28-year-old is expected to be one of the first names on Jamie Joseph’s teamsheet when Japan begin their new campaign on Sept. 10 against Chile at Stadium de Toulouse.

“Our target is to win the tournament,” the Toyota Verblitz star said. “Personally, I want to be the best back-rower in the world. It’ll be a good opportunity to prove myself, and I have high expectations.”