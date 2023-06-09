Paris – Reigning champion and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek swept into the French Open final on Thursday after unheralded Karolina Muchova saved a match point before stunning No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.
Swiatek defeated Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) and will face the 43rd-ranked Muchova on Saturday as she targets her third French Open title in four years.
The 22-year-old Pole, who improved her record in Paris to 27-2, is bidding to become the first woman to successfully defend the title since Justine Henin in 2007.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.