Reigning champion and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek swept into the French Open final on Thursday after unheralded Karolina Muchova saved a match point before stunning No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek defeated Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) and will face the 43rd-ranked Muchova on Saturday as she targets her third French Open title in four years.

The 22-year-old Pole, who improved her record in Paris to 27-2, is bidding to become the first woman to successfully defend the title since Justine Henin in 2007.