Lionel Messi announced on Wednesday that he intends to join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami as a free agent after parting ways with French champion Paris St. Germain and snubbing a lucrative offer in Saudi Arabia.

Messi, who played his final game for PSG over the weekend, was also linked with a return to Barcelona, but the Spanish club had its hands tied due to La Liga’s financial fair-play rules.

“I made the decision that I’m going to go to Miami,” Messi said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo and Sport newspapers.