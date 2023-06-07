World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz survived a third-set wobble to cruise past fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) on Tuesday and earn a spot in the French Open last four.

For almost three sets Alcaraz played jaw-dropping tennis, having pulverized his opponent, who staged a brief comeback to force a tiebreak in the third.

The 20-year-old will now face third seed Novak Djokovic in a mouth-watering semifinal on Friday, with the Spaniard chasing a second Grand Slam title after winning the U.S. Open crown last year and the Serbian veteran on course for a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles major.