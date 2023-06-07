The world of golf was left stunned on Tuesday as the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and rival Saudi-backed LIV circuit, who have been involved in a bitter fight that has split the sport, announced a shock agreement to merge and form one unified commercial entity.

Additionally, the organizations said in a joint news release they will work together to allow a process for LIV Golf players to reapply for membership on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, following the 2023 season.

The bombshell announcement was slammed by many PGA Tour players who were left in the dark about the merger and comes after a very public war of words between all the sides, mounting tensions and a bitter legal battle.