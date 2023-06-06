  • Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is expected to be confirmed by Tottenham as the Premier League club's next manager. | REUTERS
    Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is expected to be confirmed by Tottenham as the Premier League club's next manager. | REUTERS

Sydney – Ange Postecoglou has come from humble roots and arriving in Australia by boat as a little boy to stand on the brink of one of the Premier League’s biggest jobs.

The 57-year-old Australian looks set to be named the new boss of Tottenham Hotspur, having won five trophies in two seasons at Celtic including the Scottish treble this year.

Athens-born Postecoglou may represent a disappointment to Spurs fans demanding a “bigger name,” but he knows what success is, having lifted league titles in three different countries.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW