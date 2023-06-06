Sydney – Ange Postecoglou has come from humble roots and arriving in Australia by boat as a little boy to stand on the brink of one of the Premier League’s biggest jobs.
The 57-year-old Australian looks set to be named the new boss of Tottenham Hotspur, having won five trophies in two seasons at Celtic including the Scottish treble this year.
Athens-born Postecoglou may represent a disappointment to Spurs fans demanding a “bigger name,” but he knows what success is, having lifted league titles in three different countries.
