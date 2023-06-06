President Joe Biden praised the Kansas City Chiefs for their unity as they visited the White House on Monday to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs’ delegation in Washington just short of four full months after guiding the Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.

Biden was presented with a Chiefs’ No. 46 jersey in an outdoor gathering. A notable moment came when Biden was presented with his jersey, and tight end Travis Kelce veered away to approach the microphone.