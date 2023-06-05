  • Rose Zhang, seen during the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on April 1, won the Mizuho Americas Open in her pro debut on Sunday. | REUTERS
New York – Rose Zhang beat Jennifer Kupcho with a par on the second playoff hole to win the Mizuho Americas Open in her professional debut on Sunday, a rare feat in LPGA history.

The 20-year-old American, who was the world No. 1 amateur for 141 weeks, is the first player to win an LPGA title while making her pro debut since Beverly Hanson in 1951.

“What is happening? I just can’t believe it,” Zhang said after two-putting for par on the second playoff hole at Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey.

