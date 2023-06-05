The Miami Heat benefited from a late finishing kick against the Denver Nuggets to send the NBA Finals back to South Beach all square at 1-1.
Miami erased an eight-point deficit entering the fourth quarter and overcame a 41-point, 11-rebound performance from Nikola Jokic to record a 111-108 victory in Game 2 in Denver on Sunday.
Gabe Vincent made 8 of 12 shot attempts from the floor — including 4 of 6 from 3-point range — as the Heat outscored the Nuggets 36-25 in the fourth quarter.
