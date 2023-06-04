Iga Swiatek said it would be “disrespectful” to her vanquished opponents to talk about her propensity for winning “bagel sets” — a colloquial term for 6-0 sets — after thrashing Wang Xinyu without losing a game at the French Open on Saturday.

The world No. 1, aiming to become the first woman to successfully defend the trophy at Roland Garros since Justine Henin in 2007, won 6-0, 6-0 in just 51 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier to reach the last 16.

Across 57 matches in 17 Grand Slam appearances in her young career, Swiatek has already won 19 sets to love.