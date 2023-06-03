Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will face a deep lineup of Vegas Golden Knights scorers when the Stanley Cup Final begins Saturday between two clubs seeking their first NHL title.

Each team reached the best-of-seven championship series for the second time in its history. Florida was swept by the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and the Golden Knights fell to the Washington Capitals in their inaugural campaign in 2018.

“To get to this point, we know how hard you have to work and we all know there’s another big series coming up,” Bobrovsky said.