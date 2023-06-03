  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros on Friday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros on Friday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

HOUSTON – Shohei Ohtani gave up five runs over six innings and was tagged with his second loss Friday as the Los Angeles Angels were defeated 6-2 by the Houston Astros.

Yordan Alvarez blasted a two-run homer in the first inning off Ohtani (5-2), who regrouped in the next two innings but struggled again after the fourth at Minute Maid Park. He allowed nine hits and a walk while striking out six.

Ohtani, who went 0-for-4 at the plate batting leadoff for the first time this year, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth but allowed a walk and single with two outs in the fifth before Alex Bregman singled in the Astros’ third run.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW