HOUSTON – Shohei Ohtani gave up five runs over six innings and was tagged with his second loss Friday as the Los Angeles Angels were defeated 6-2 by the Houston Astros.
Yordan Alvarez blasted a two-run homer in the first inning off Ohtani (5-2), who regrouped in the next two innings but struggled again after the fourth at Minute Maid Park. He allowed nine hits and a walk while striking out six.
Ohtani, who went 0-for-4 at the plate batting leadoff for the first time this year, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth but allowed a walk and single with two outs in the fifth before Alex Bregman singled in the Astros’ third run.
