For the Yomiuri Giants, it was a case of better late than never on Saturday afternoon.
The Kyojin had to wait an extra inning to taste victory, but that did not dampen the celebration after Shinnosuke Shigenobu raced home on Kazuma Okamoto’s sayonara double in the 10th inning to give the team a 3-2 win over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters at Tokyo Dome.
“Shige-san was running so fast, I was surprised,” Okamoto said afterward.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.