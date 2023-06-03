  • The Giants celebrate after Kazuma Okamoto's walk-off double against the Fighters on Saturday. | KYODO
For the Yomiuri Giants, it was a case of better late than never on Saturday afternoon.

The Kyojin had to wait an extra inning to taste victory, but that did not dampen the celebration after Shinnosuke Shigenobu raced home on Kazuma Okamoto’s sayonara double in the 10th inning to give the team a 3-2 win over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters at Tokyo Dome.

“Shige-san was running so fast, I was surprised,” Okamoto said afterward.

