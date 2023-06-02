The Denver Nuggets began their first NBA Finals campaign in franchise history with a dominant 104-93 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday, a win propelled by yet another Nikola Jokic triple-double.

Jokic, a two-time NBA MVP, scored 27 points with 10 rebounds and 14 assists to lead the Nuggets, who will try take a 2-0 lead in the series when they host Game 2 on Sunday.

Jamal Murray scored 26 points, handed out 10 assists and grabbed six rebounds for the Nuggets, who led by as many as 24 points in the third quarter and repelled the resilient Heat’s fourth quarter challenge.