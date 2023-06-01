Shohei Ohtani blasted a pair of two-run home runs, Mike Trout and Taylor Ward also went deep and the Los Angeles Angels routed the Chicago White Sox 12-5.

Trout’s home run marked the third time in as many games that the Angels went deep in the first inning as the team used another early power surge to seize control of the game. Chad Wallach’s solo shot in the ninth capped Los Angeles’ five-homer afternoon.

Mickey Moniak, Ohtani, Ward and Walsh had two hits apiece for Los Angeles. Walsh had three RBIs to add to Ohtani’s four.