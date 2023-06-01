Kazuma Okamoto homered twice and Samurai Japan teammate Shosei Togo worked eight innings to get the Central League’s Yomiuri Giants past the Pacific League-leading Chiba Lotte Marines 7-4 Wednesday in interleague.

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium east of Tokyo, Okamoto tied the game 1-1 in the second with his 10th home run of the season and broke a 4-4 tie in the eighth with a two-run homer. He also singled and walked.

Togo (6-1) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out seven. Two of the three home runs he surrendered left the park in the sixth inning, when the Marines scored three to tie it 4-4.