Daniil Medvedev became the highest-ranked player to exit the French Open after losing a marathon encounter against Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild on a windy Tuesday, while Novak Djokovic found himself at the center of a political storm.

Iga Swiatek gave herself an early birthday gift a day before turning 22 by dismissing Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-0, as world No. 7 Ons Jabeur beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-1, and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva earned her first Grand Slam main draw win.

World No. 2 Medvedev emerged as a surprise contender for the Paris title following his Rome triumph, but the Russian blew his chance in gusty conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier as Wild sealed a 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.