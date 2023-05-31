  • Kaoru Mitoma scored seven goals for Brighton in his debut Premier League season. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

Touching down in Tokyo following a successful first year in the English Premier League, Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma vowed to get physically stronger before his next season in arguably the world’s toughest professional football competition.

The 26-year-old attacking dynamo played a big role in Brighton achieving its best-ever finish of sixth place, securing European qualification for the first time in the club’s 122-year history.

He scored seven league goals, with a scorching mid-range effort against Leicester in January among the most memorable.

