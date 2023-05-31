  • Japan and Germany last played each other at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 23. | REUTERS
    Japan and Germany last played each other at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 23. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

The Japan Football Association announced Tuesday the men’s national team will travel to Germany to face the four-time World Cup champion in an international friendly on Sept. 9.

The clash in Wolfsburg will be a rematch of last year’s World Cup Pool E meeting between the two countries, won 2-1 by the Samurai Blue on their way to the last 16 in Qatar.

Japan, ranked 20th in the world, and Germany, currently 14th, have played each other three times, resulting in one win apiece and a draw.

