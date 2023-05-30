  • Novak Djokovic returns a ball to Aleksandar Kovacevic during their first-round match at the French Open in Paris on Monday. | REUTERS
  • Reuters

Paris – Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam singles title with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) victory over Aleksandar Kovacevic in the French Open first round before risking controversy by writing a political message on a camera.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz also came through with flying colors as the Spaniard crushed Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in his first Grand Slam match since winning the U.S. Open title last year.

Two-time Roland Garros champion Djokovic breezed through the first two sets before encountering resistance from the 24-year-old American.

