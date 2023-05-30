Luton, England – Luton celebrated its lucrative promotion to the Premier League with a parade in front of thousands of jubilant fans on Monday.
Rob Edwards’ side beat Coventry 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s Championship playoff final at Wembley.
The Hatters have defied the odds to reach the top flight just nine years after they were playing in the non-league National Conference.
