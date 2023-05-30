Budapest – Roma manager Jose Mourinho has never lost a European final, while Sevilla is six from six in Europa League finals. Something has to give in Budapest on Wednesday.
Portugal’s Mourinho has five major continental titles to his name — two Champions League wins, two Europa League trophies and last year’s triumph in the inaugural Europa Conference League with the Italian side.
The 60-year-old announced himself on the big stage in 2003 when he led Porto to the UEFA Cup, the Europa League’s precursor, and the following year he won the Champions League.
