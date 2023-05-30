  • Mauricio Pochettino will become the third permanent Chelsea manager since its sale in 2022 to a consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly. | AFP-JIJI
    Mauricio Pochettino will become the third permanent Chelsea manager since its sale in 2022 to a consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

London – Chelsea appointed Mauricio Pochettino as head coach on Monday, tasking the former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager with reviving the team’s fortunes after a dismal season.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League on Sunday following a chaotic campaign during which Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard all had spells in charge of the London club.

Argentine Pochettino, who has signed a two-year contract with the option of a further year, will start work on July 1.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW