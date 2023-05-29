  • Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk hits a shot against Aryna Sabalenka during the first round of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk hits a shot against Aryna Sabalenka during the first round of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Paris – Aryna Sabalenka won a politically charged duel against Marta Kostyuk on at the French Open on Sunday as jeers and boos rained down on the defeated Ukrainian, who refused to shake hands with her Belarusian opponent.

Sabalenka, the world No. 2 and reigning Australian Open champion, won 10 of the last 12 games to win 6-3, 6-2 as she started her push to reach the second week in Paris for the first time.

Kostyuk honored her pledge to not shake hands with Sabalenka in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key military ally of Moscow.

