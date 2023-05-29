Berlin – Japan attacker Daichi Kamada is set to move from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt to AC Milan in Italy’s Serie A, a source with knowledge of the matter said Sunday.
Eintracht, who finished the latest Bundesliga campaign in seventh place, revealed last month that the 26-year-old had chosen not to renew his contract.
Kamada joined Frankfurt from J. League side Sagan Tosu in 2017 and helped it win the 2021-22 Europa League title.
