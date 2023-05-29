Las Vegas – Ayaka Furue came up just short for the second straight year at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play on Sunday, losing 3-and-1 in the final to Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand.
Furue defeated Leona Maguire of Ireland 2-and-1 in the semifinals earlier in the day but missed out on her second title on tour, with Anannarukarn winning her second instead.
“It’s really frustrating to manage to get to the final two years in a row and lose again,” the 23-year-old said.
