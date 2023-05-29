Two-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen led a soggy and slippery Monaco Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday to stretch his Formula One lead to 39 points and give Red Bull its sixth win in as many races this season.

In a race livened up by a downpour after a processional 51 laps in dry conditions, Spaniard Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin but was a massive 27.9 seconds behind at the checkered flag.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon completed the podium in third place for Renault-owned Alpine — its first of the season — with Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton fourth and taking a bonus point for fastest lap.