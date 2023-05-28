  • Mao Asada skates during an event in 2016. Asada, who retired from competition in 2017, has been developing the concept for a rink in western Tokyo since her days on the competitive circuit. | REUTERS
    Mao Asada skates during an event in 2016. Asada, who retired from competition in 2017, has been developing the concept for a rink in western Tokyo since her days on the competitive circuit. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Three-time world champion figure skater Mao Asada’s dream of opening an ice rink will become a reality next fall, with the achievement serving to both spread her love of the sport and raise a western Tokyo city’s profile.

The Mao Rink complex, scheduled to be constructed in Tachikawa, will feature an exhibition centered on the 2010 Olympic silver medalist and is backed by a real estate company with historical ties to the area it hopes to revitalize through the project.

Asada, 32, who retired from competition in 2017 and now skates professionally in ice shows, has been developing the concept for the rink since her days on the competitive circuit.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW