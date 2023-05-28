Three-time world champion figure skater Mao Asada’s dream of opening an ice rink will become a reality next fall, with the achievement serving to both spread her love of the sport and raise a western Tokyo city’s profile.

The Mao Rink complex, scheduled to be constructed in Tachikawa, will feature an exhibition centered on the 2010 Olympic silver medalist and is backed by a real estate company with historical ties to the area it hopes to revitalize through the project.

Asada, 32, who retired from competition in 2017 and now skates professionally in ice shows, has been developing the concept for the rink since her days on the competitive circuit.