The Ryukyu Golden Kings drew first blood in the B. League finals on Saturday, pulling away for a 96-93 double-overtime win over the Chiba Jets.

Bidding for their first championship, last season’s runners-up took Game 1 in the best-of-three series at Yokohama Arena on the back of a 26-point, 14-rebound performance from American big man Allen Durham.

Jets point guard Yuki Togashi kept his team in the contest down the stretch, scoring six of his game-high 31 points in the second overtime period. The Japan international also dished a game-high eight assists.