  • Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani walked three Marlins players, two of which contributed to runs, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

ANAHEIM, California – Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 batters on a frustrating day in which he left the mound with a lead before his Los Angeles Angels fell 8-5 to the Miami Marlins in 10 innings Saturday.

Going for his sixth win of the season, Ohtani allowed two runs on six hits in six innings. His first error in two years led to the visitors’ first-inning run at Angel Stadium.

Ohtani walked three, two of which contributed to runs.

